Sharon Ann Kamen, 77, of Casco Twp, passed away, Monday, July 25, 2022 at home, surrounded by family. Born Jan. 15, 1945 in Douglas Michigan to Frank and Bessie Remick. United in marriage on June 27, 1964 to the late William Kamen.
Sharon is survived by her son Tim Kamen; grandchildren Lindsey (Alicia) Kamen, Brayden Jeralds; and great-granddaughter Ava Kamen. She is also survived by siblings Sandy (Richard) Holton, Linda (Jerry) Drake and Nancy Hubley. She is also survived by her dog Shadow.
She is preceded in death by parents Frank and Bessie Remick and husband of 55 years William Kamen. She is also preceded in death by sisters Diane Kowitz and Dixie Lewis.
Sharon was a member of Kibbie Christian Reformed Church. She attended South Haven Beauty College, and once waitressed at Holly’s Restaurant. She also worked at Precision Machine Co. in Kibbie. Sharon loved to pick blueberries, work puzzles and make crafts. She was a proud Red Hat Lady. Her favorite activity was spending time with her son, sisters and family.
Visitation for Sharon will be Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 at Kibbie Reformed Christian Church, 00479 CR 687, South Haven from noon until the time of her Memorial Service at 1 p.m. Pastor Vern Swieringa will officiate. Sharon will be laid to rest at McDowell Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Kibbie Christian Reformed Church or Al Van Humane Society. To view Sharon’s personal webpage please visit www.starksfamilyfh.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.