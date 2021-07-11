Sharon Dawn Overheul, 83 of South Haven, passed away, Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo Michigan. Born in South Haven Michigan, on Nov. 2, 1937 to Bernard (Birdice) Covey. United in marriage to the late Robert G. Overheul on Feb. 15, 1958 at The Church of the Epiphany, in South Haven.
A private service for Sharon has been held at the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home, and Sharon has been laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the First United Methodist Church of South Haven Michigan.
Sharon graduated from South Haven High School in 1956. She met her soon-to-be husband Robert at school in the 6th grade, they dated all throughout high school and were married in 1958. Sharon was wonderful inside and out, very social and gregarious, making friends wherever she went. She and Robert loved to entertain, always having friends and family around. Sharon was a Scott Club member, and a member of the Rod and Gun Club. She was a loving and supportive mom and grandmother who cherished the time spent with kids and grandkids. Her spirit of kindness and generosity will be greatly missed by her family and those who knew her.
Sharon is survived by her son James (Debbie) Overheul of Kalamazoo; daughter Lori Alverson of South Haven; grandchildren: Alisha, Tiffany, Angela, Amy, Kylie and great-grandchildren: Chase, Lauren and Ryver.
She is preceded in death by parents Bernard (Birdice) Covey; husband of 63 years, Robert; and son-in-law Doug Alverson.
Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guestbook at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Funeral Home in South Haven, 637-0333.