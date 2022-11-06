Sharon L. Bailey, 70, of Bangor, passed away Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo. Born on Jan. 22, 1952 in South Haven to Albert “Bud” and Lois Jean Bailey.
Sharon is survived by siblings John and Marie Bailey; by niece Sandi (Michael) Dean and nephews Scott (Kim) Hewitt, Jebediah and Jacob Bailey and four great-nieces McKenna, Kira, Samantha and Penny. Also feeling the loss is Goddaughter Tyne Kreiner, along with many cousins and friends that were like family to Sharon. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Susan.
Sharon was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed bowling. She was a quilter, crafter and loved basket weaving, giving many of her beautiful creations to family and friends. She spent many a day antiquing with her sister Marie trying to find special treasures. She loved being Up North. You often found her trekking across Michigan with a super-sized travel mug of her favorite Mountain Dew. Memorable summers were enjoyed with family at Big Bear Lake and times with the Kraft family in Brown City and Brethren made for great stories, accompanied with much laughter.
Sharon was a Mainstream Driver/Instructional Assistant and worked with Van Buren Intermediate School District special needs students for over 40 years. Many in the area will remember her work with Van Buren Youth Camp and in music programs with Peace Lutheran Church. She was a 1970 graduate of South Haven High School and in her younger days worked tireless hours at Sherman’s Dairy Bar “scooping.” Over the years she always brought the best dish to family gatherings with carefully packed half gallons of ice cream.
A memorial visitation for Sharon will be held from 3-6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at Filbrandt Chapel, 1076 S. Bailey Ave, South Haven. In lieu of flowers please make donations to: Maple Creek Education Center, 30 S. Walnut, Bangor, Michigan 49013. Checks are to be made payable to Van Buren ISD. To view Sharon’s personal webpage please visit http://www.starksfamily fh.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.