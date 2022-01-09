Shayne G. Moore, 60, of South Haven, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at South Haven Hospital. Shayne was born April 18, 1961 in South Haven, the son of Ted and Judy “Houtman” Moore, and has lived in the South Haven area the majority of his life.
He was a devoted father, grandfather and brother, who loved his grandchildren. He also loved his birds, boating and farming. He was larger than life and was known as a generous giving person. Shayne was a devout Christian, who was a member of the Bangor Church of Christ since he was age 22.
He was owner and operator of Shayne Moore Construction, and was a friend to every customer.
Surviving are his 3 children, Nicholas Moore of Bangor, Krystal (Phillip) Murphy of Coloma, Kelsey Moore of South Haven; 7 grandchildren; favorite sister, Bridgette Gumpert of South Haven; 2 brothers, Jeff Moore of South Haven, Shannon (Kathy) Moore of Bangor; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family met friends from 11 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at the Bangor Church of Christ where a Celebration of His Life took place at noon. Arrangements entrusted to the Bangor Chapel, D. L. Miller Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Van Buren County Youth Fair, Hartford; or to the Bangor Church of Christ.