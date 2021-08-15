Sheila Anne (Cerny) Sila, 70, of South Haven, passed away Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 at her home following a courageous battle with glioblastoma brain cancer. She was born Feb. 5, 1951 to Frank and Doris (Albers) Cerny in South Haven. Sheila graduated from L.C. Mohr High School with the Class of 1969. She later attended Lake Michigan College for two years before continuing her education at Hope College.
Sheila’s love for family and children led her into elementary education. She was a substitute teacher for several area schools for three years before teaching second grade for Watervliet Public Schools from 1976 through 1988. During that time, Sheila earned her master’s degree in Elementary Education from Western Michigan University.
Sheila married John Joseph Sila on Oct. 24, 1981. They shared nearly 40 years in marriage. Sheila enjoyed playing FreeCell, completing crossword puzzles, shopping with her sisters, collecting large and small porcelain dolls and watching movies and her shows. She especially enjoyed being with her family and having meals together.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother – Rick Cerny; and brother-in-law – Dan Casselman.
Sheila is survived by her husband – John Sila of South Haven; children – Meghan Lynne Sila of South Haven and Daniel Steven (Bridgett) Sila of Norton Shores; grandchildren – Ethan and Elliot Sila; siblings – Dale (Ann) Cerny of Huron, Ohio, Linda Wadsworth of Fremont, Ohio, Teresa (Richard) Bodfish of South Haven, Janet Casselman of South Haven, Robert (Sara) Cerny of South Haven, Steven (Nancy) Cerny of South Haven and Kathy (Ken) Maxwell of South Haven. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
Per Sheila’s wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Sheila’s memory to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Caring Circle Hospice at Home, 05055 Blue Star Highway, South Haven, MI 49090. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guestbook at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes, 269-637-0333.