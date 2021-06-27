Shirley Ann (Ashley) Kener, 74, of South Haven, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2021 at her home.
Memorial services will be held at 5 p.m.. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Duffield & Pastrick Family Funeral Home in Coloma. Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorial donations in Shirley’s memory may be made to the Covert Township Lions Club. Those wishing to leave a message or share a memory with the family online may do so at www.duffieldpastrick.com.
Shirley was born Nov. 6, 1946 in Benton Harbor to Orvill and Delores (Story) Gilbert. She graduated from Benton Harbor High School in 1965 and later earned her associate’s degree. Shirley worked at Covert Public School as a paraprofessional for over 30 years before retiring. Her passion was volunteering and serving the community. Shirley was the Covert Queen Committee Chairperson for years, was an active member of the Covert School Board, Lions International, the Covert Lions and Leo’s Club and Peace Lutheran Church. Shirley enjoyed gardening, fishing, camping, the casino and had a love for nature, all animals and her family.
She is survived by her loving husband John, whom she married July 18, 2015; children Billy Ashley of Covert, Laura (Tom) Fogarty of Benton Harbor, Donna (Melanie) Ashley of Jacksonville, Fla., John (Tanya) Kener of Niles, Eric Kener of Galien and Keri Teed of Stevensville. Also surviving are her siblings Donna Miller of Watervliet and Gary Gilbert of Dalton, Ga.; grandchildren Amanda and Steven Ashley, Ashley and Elaina Fogarty, Casey Kener, Anthony, Nicholas and Ariel Kener, Mackenzie, Ambren and Aiden Teed; one great-grandchild Terence Branscum; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by William “Bill” Ashley in 2007.
“She was not just a teachers aide. She was a teacher. A mentor. A mother to many.”