Shirley Jean Roberts (DeBoer, Webster), 86, died at home in Traverse City from kidney disease/cancer on Saturday Febr. 11, 2023 at 9:20 a.m.
Shirley was born in Mancelona on Jan. 20, 1937 to Gerrit “Dutch” and Rosamond DeBoer. She graduated from Mancelona High School in 1955 and was married to Harry Gardner Webster in 1955 in East Jordan. They had 3 children, Thomas, Kathy and Teresa. They were divorced in 1971 and Shirley married George Roberts in 1972 and moved to South Haven. They had one child, Stephanie, and divorced in 1991. Shirley has lived in Mancelona, East Jordan, Grand Rapids and Traverse City.
Shirley loved gardening, knitting and helping people. She volunteered at the Munson Hospital Gift Shop, in the winter she shoveled everyone’s sidewalk in her complex, and swept the snow off everyone’s cars. She enjoyed knitting slippers for everyone, including many cancer patients, and anyone who loved her work. She also made baby blankets for friends and family, right up until a month before she passed. She just enjoyed spreading love and happiness to everyone she came in contact with.
She was the glue that kept our extended families together. She worked tirelessly to drive, call, write, or text to stay in contact with her family, George’s side and Harry’s side.
Her humor and caring nature were apparent until the very end as she tugged on Kathy’s hair 2 days before she passed, letting her know there could still be discipline for smart comments!
Her surviving siblings are Roger DeBoer (Sharon) and Leona Chapman-Finch. Her surviving children are Thomas Gerrit Webster (Barb), Kathy Sue Page and Stephanie Gayle Roberts-Maynard. She has 7 grandchildren, Traci Lewis, Tami Lewis, Drew Page, Jessica O’Brien, Carlye Wensley, Petré Wensley and Keoki Maynard; great-grandchildren, Cameron O’Brien, Memphis O’Brien, Heather Page, Autumn Welke, Raaschie Williams, Trevon and Desare Farris, and 4 great-great-grandchildren. She is survived by her niece Mo Finch, and many more nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and acquaintances who loved her dearly.
She is predeceased by her parents, sister Helen, granddaughter Heather Jilleen Page, daughter Teresa Wensley and ex-husband George Roberts.
To honor and celebrate her life with us here on earth there was a Memorial Service on Feb. 18, 2023 at Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home. The service was hosted by pastor Ron White, who was able to visit her at home many times and anoint her the day before she passed. Shirley chose to be cremated for her presence on Feb. 18, 2023.
An additional Memorial gathering will be held at the farm in South Haven in mid-August 2023. Keep in touch for details, or watch for them on facebook, with Kathy Page (cell: 404-391-7655) and/or Gayle Goodwill (Stephanie, cell: 949-323-1193).