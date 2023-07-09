Shirley M. Jillson (aka Yaya), 96, of South Haven, passed away peacefully at her home on July 2, 2023 in the presence of her family.
Shirley was born on Aug. 26, 1926, in South Haven to Gertrude (Sontag) and Ernest Smith. She graduated from South Haven High School in 1945. Shirley married Gilbert C. Jillson on Sept. 14, 1946. Shirley and Gil had a happy and loving marriage for 46 years before he passed away.
Growing up, Shirley picked blueberries and helped her father sell fruits and vegetables to many of the resorts. Shirley loved to garden and quilt. She was a member of Saint Basil Catholic Church. She worked at Central school in the lunchroom for over 20 years and was very proud to be known as the lunch lady. She truly enjoyed being around the kids. Even today, grown people have said “Yes, I remember you Mrs. Jillson, you were the nice lunch lady.” She was a member of the South Haven Garden Club, Liberty Hyde Bailey Museum, Scott Club and South Haven Auxiliary Community Hospital.
Shirley enjoyed meeting visitors and talking about South Haven. She had a perpetual curiosity of the world and was able to travel many parts of the world with her daughter Linda and family and friends. Several joys were her home and gardens and she enjoyed welcoming people into them. She loved to dig in the dirt and she was honored when a Native American friend gave her the Indian spirit name of Child of the Earth. Her spectacular gardens were featured on one of the South Haven Garden Club garden walks.
The biggest joy of her life was her family. While Yaya loved being a mom, she relished being a grandma and great-grandma. A visit to Yaya’s wouldn’t be complete without her sitting on the ﬂoor with the grandkids and great-grandkids playing games, teaching them how to do a headstand, how to play the harmonica or teaching them about the beauty of nature. Christmas was her favorite time of year with family and they would all go out and pick a tree and after it was decorated a plate of her delicious homemade cookies was passed around to everyone’s delight. The family would gather around the ﬁreplace enjoying the decorated tree and the love of her family.
Shirley is survived by her children Jon (Sharon) Jillson of South Haven and Linda (Rick) Ricca of Schoolcraft; four grandchildren: Ann Jillson, Charlie (Ashley) Jillson, Derrick (Jamie) Ricca and Stephanie Ricca. She also leaves six great-grandchildren: Aiden, Brody, Jamison, Delaney, Mia, and Graham; a sister-in-law and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by parents Gertrude (Sontag) and Ernest Smith; husband Gil Jillson; two sisters Margaret Andrews and Patricia Lockwood and one brother, Bob “Smitty” Smith.
Visitation will be Tuesday, July 11 2023 at 10 a.m. followed by a memorial mass at 11 a.m. at Saint Basil Catholic Church, 513 Monroe Blvd. in South Haven with Fr. Richard Altine officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to Al-Van Humane Society, P.O. Box 421, South Haven, MI, 49090 or contributions can be made to St. Basil‘s endowment fund. To view Shirley’s personal web page please visit www.starksfamilyfh.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 269–637–0333.