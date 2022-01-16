Sister Belindell (Linda) Williams was born on Aug. 17, 1949, in South Haven. She attended South Haven Elementary and L.C. Mohr High School. On April 9, 1971, she married the love of her life, Eugene Williams and to this union was born Eugene Jabar Williams. She was employed by Bohn Aluminum and Brass in South Haven and Magna Donnelly in Holland. After 32 years of employment with Magna Donnelly, she retired in 2008.
Linda declared her relationship with God in 1986. She was a faithful member at Solomon’s Temple Ministries under the leadership of Pastor Simon Harrington where she served as finance officer. She loved her church family, and she was very dedicated to the position that she held.
Linda was extremely outgoing and sometimes very opinionated. She loved to travel, shop, go out to dinner and she loved basketball. Most Sunday afternoons she could be found enjoying dinner at her niece and nephew’s home where her preference was to have her meal served on a saucer – never a full plate. She never missed an event that involved her family or friends. She was at every wedding, graduation, and baby shower. She also attended all family sports events.
Linda Williams will be missed by all who loved her. She is preceded in death by her husband: Eugene Williams; her father: Ardell Hunter, Sr.; her brothers: Ardell, Jr., Jimmy, and Edward Lee Hunter; her sister: Ishanee (Wendy) Gill; her son-in-law: Anthony Earvin; and her grandson: Tevin Hunter.
Linda leaves to cherish her memory her mother: Mother Betty (Pastor Simon) Harrington of South Haven; her children: Elaine (Emery) Figures, Cassandra Earvin, Lewis (Carla) Hunter of Grand Rapids and Eugene Jabar Williams of South Haven; her brothers: Alfred (Mary) Goodwin, and Elder Nathaniel (Meril) Goodwin of South Haven; 16 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; her bestie, Teresa Mahone Jordan and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A Memorial Visitation for Sister Belindell Williams was held Jan. 14, 2022 from 11 a.m. to the time of the funeral at noon at Solomon’s Temple Church. Burial followed at Lakeview Cemetery. To leave a memory or condolence for the family please visit Belindell’s webpage at www.starksfh.com
The Family is being helped by the Filbrandt Chapel of the Starks Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services.