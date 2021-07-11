Stella Louise Burns, 79, of South Haven, passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021 at American House Senior Living Community in Holland, Michigan. She was born June 28, 1942 to Jesus and Juanita (Zule) DeLaLuz in Mt. Pleasant.
Stella graduated from Fennville High School with the Class of 1960 and then attended cosmetology school in California. She married Lawrence “Gordie” Burns on July 23, 1966 at Douglas Community Church in Douglas and they shared 51 years of marriage before his passing. She worked as a cosmetologist at The Maranella Salon for many years until her retirement. Stella was an avid reader.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband – Lawrence “Gordie” Burns; sister – Martha Jimenez; and brother – Jesse DeLaLuz, Jr.
Stella is survived by her stepchildren – Dawn Marie Adams and Lawrence Dean Burns, both of Gobles; siblings – Robert (Irene), Noel (Terese), Rick and Elizabeth DeLaLuz, all of Holland; nine step-grandchildren and 14 step great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Lake View Cemetery in South Haven. A luncheon will follow at South Haven Creations, 7379 N Shore Drive, South Haven, Michigan 49090. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 at Fennville Cemetery in Fennville. Stella will be laid to rest at Lake View Cemetery in South Haven and Fennville Cemetery in Fennville. Memorial contributions may be made to Caring Circle Hospice at Home at 05055 Blue Star Highway, South Haven, MI 49090. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guest book at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Chapel Starks Family Funeral Home of South Haven 269-637-0333.