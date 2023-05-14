Steve Mayer, 66, peacefully passed away at home May 3, 2023 surrounded by love and knowing he was going to a better place after dealing with FTD for years. Steve was born in South Haven on Nov. 29, 1956 to Thelma and Richard Mayer.
Steve is survived by his wife Shannon Spaulding-Mayer.
Steve enjoyed being a volunteer fireman for 20 years for the community of Bangor. Steve also enjoyed riding his motorcycle with the music playing loud.
To view Steve’s personal web page please visit www.starksfamilyfh.com.
