Steven “Steve” Pratt, 64 of South Haven, passed away suddenly, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo. Born in South Haven, on Oct. 28, 1957 to Edward and Carol Pratt. United in marriage on June 1, 1988 to Sherri Wheeler.
Steve is survived by wife of 34 years Sherri Pratt; mother, Carol Pratt; children, Robert (Terri) Kasten, Renee (Chet) Goff and Billy McIntosh; grandchildren, Brittney Renee Miller, Courtney Michelle Goff, Rachel (Andrew) Miller and Dylan Ross Goff and great grandchildren, Violet, Oliver and Eevee. Also survived by siblings Cynthia Pratt (John Ollgaard), Cheryl (Rick) Tromotola, Carla (Van) Messinger; nieces Carrie (Brad) Sumner and Melanie Tromotola; nephew Eddie Messinger and best friend Dennis Hadaway.
He was preceded in death by his father Edward Bernard Pratt.
Steve was a patient, gentle soul, the nicest guy you would ever want to meet. No one was a stranger to Steve. A family-oriented guy, Steve was known as the grill master, grilling was his passion, he used a Weber grill that was given to him by his dad. He was a baker, always making his infamous cake bars for the family. Steve loved his jeep, skateboarding, hunting, fishing, classic rock and bluegrass music. He once got to be a “roadie” for Bob Seger and ended up having a beer with Bob after a concert in Kalamazoo. He will be deeply missed.
Visitation for Steve was from 11 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at noon on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 at Filbrandt Chapel, 1076 S. Bailey Ave, South Haven, MI 49090. Pastor Scott Hollenbrands officiated.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to curevcp.org. To view Steve’s personal web page please visit www.starks familyfh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.