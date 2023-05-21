Stuart “Chuck” Maitland, 77, of South Haven, passed away, peacefully and unexpectedly at his home in Naples, Fla., on Monday, May 8, 2023. He was born on July 30, 1945 in Boston, Mass. to Alexander and Gertrude Maitland and united in marriage to Peggy Bauervic Carroll on July 21, 1989 in St. Paul, Minn.
Visitation for Chuck was Friday, May 19, 2023 at Filbrandt Chapel, 1076, S. Bailey Ave, South Haven MI 49090. Visitation will continue Saturday, May 20, 2023 at St. Basil Catholic Church, 513 Monroe Blvd. South Haven, MI 49090 from 10 a.m. until the mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Fr. Richard Altine will officiate. Chuck will be laid to rest Monday, May 22, 2023 at Lakeview Cemetery, South Haven. Please make donations in honor of Chuck to The American Heart Association.
Chuck is survived by his wife of 34 years, Peggy Maitland; daughter Jane (Jose) Peruyero; grandsons Joseph Peruyero and Nicholas Peruyero. He is also survived by cousin Marjorie Drake.
He is preceded in death by his parents Alexander and Gertrude Maitland, daughter Lynne Carroll, son Jeffrey Carroll and brother Greg Maitland.
Chuck graduated as class president from Holliston High School, Holliston Mass. He then enrolled in the GM Institute of Engineering. Chuck was the president and a proud member of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. His career in manufacturing started with General Motors. He worked for 22 years at GM and retired in 2001 as Director of Manufacturing for Ford Motor Company. Chuck then served on the board at Pentair in Minnesota.
Chuck was a generous, humorous man who always had a joke and a story. He was an eloquent public speaker. A very loving, devoted husband to Peggy, grandfather to Nick and Joey and father to Janie and Jose. He met Peggy in September of 1987 at a University of Michigan, vs. Notre Dame football game. It was love at first sight and they married after a two-year courtship. Chuck and Peggy loved to travel, play golf and entertain. Chuck was known as the “Grillmaster” by family and friends. Chuck and Peggy continued to watch football and have fun just being together. He is irreplaceable and will be forever missed.
