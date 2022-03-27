Sue Ann Nyman Tecklenburg, 75, passed away on March 13, 2022, in Grand Rapids.
Sue was born on Feb. 5, 1947, in South Haven to John and Sue Nyman of Glenn and graduated from South Haven High School in 1965. After high school, she attended Michigan State University and graduated from Chatham University in Pittsburgh, Pa. Sue was a sales director for Princess Hotels in the Washington D.C. area and, locally, was an employee of Chemical Bank for 20 years, including as manager of the Saugatuck branch office.
She had fond memories of living in and traveling throughout Europe for several years and was a skilled chef and baker as a 1983 graduate of the La Varenne Cooking School in Paris. Sue was an avid reader, and a longtime volunteer with Glenn Community Center, which her father helped found. She adored her dogs, of which she had many over the years, especially her last, a Havanese named Em Zee.
Sue is survived by her brother, David Nyman of Kalamazoo and preceded in death by another brother, Stephen Nyman. She will be lovingly remembered by cousins and friends, including her very devoted friend, Rachel Ridley.
Private services will be held. Memorial donations may be made to the Al-Van Humane Society.