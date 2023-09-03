Susan Jane Riemer passed away peacefully Monday morning on Aug.14, 2023 in Kalamazoo. Susan, or Susie, as she was known by many, spent her final days surrounded by her loving family, closest friends, and her beloved dog, Molly.
Susie was born on Jan. 2, 1945 in South Haven to Erwin and Janis Bennett. She grew up working on her family’s farm with her parents and her two younger sisters. Growing up, Susie enjoyed riding horses and caring for her dogs. Susie graduated from South Haven High School in 1963. Susie married her sweetheart, Thomas Riemer, on Jan. 11, 1964.
In 1967, Susie and Tom welcomed their daughter, Kelly Jean. In 1969, they welcomed another baby girl, Heather Susanne. They raised their girls in South Haven on their family blueberry farm. Susie enjoyed supporting their girls with their horses on the fair circuit, and met many lifelong friends. Susie always made an impression, with her quick-wit and infectious laugh. Susie worked closely for many years with Dr. Hiremath in South Haven as his receptionist until she retired.
Susie and Tom spent many years traveling in their RV with their daughters and family friends, and later with their RV Club. Susie went on many journeys throughout her life, seeing most of the United States, including Alaska. In 2012, she crossed New York City and Washington DC off her list on a trip with her granddaughter.
When Susie retired, she filled her days with volunteer work at Peace Lutheran Church. Susie could be seen around town working the church’s rummage sale, at the school working with children through Kid’s Hope, serving food at Open Door, or at South Haven Hospital Cafe. When she wasn’t volunteering, she would help take care of her three granddaughters. Susie loved spending time with her family, reading, and caring for her garden. Susie shined at cooking, baking, and sarcasm – filling her family with full bellies and pains in their sides from laughing.
Susan is preceded in death by her parents, Erwin and Janis (Rice) Bennett, and her sisters, Jane Langeland and Betsy Cullum. She is survived by her husband, Thomas; her daughters, Kelly (Greg) Manuszak and Heather (Steve) Nadeau; her granddaughters, Lauren (Devin) Sloan, Allison (Michael) Kridler, and Emily (Donnie) Nadeau, Casey (Emily) Manuszak and Corey Manuszak; her special cousin, Nancy Whaley, six great grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Susan will be missed deeply. Her family takes great comfort in knowing she is reunited with her parents and especially her sisters, whom she often talked about, and missed dearly.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Maple Lake Assisted Living and Arbor Rose Hospice.
There will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Cancer Association of America, Al-Van Humane Society, or the National Parks Service.
To view Susan’s personal web page please visit www.starksfamilyfh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.