Susan “Susie” Marie White, passed away Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Bronson Hospital in South Haven. Susie was born on Dec. 6, 1947, in Coloma to Robert and Evelyn Schlipp. She met and married the love of her life, Lee White, on March 21, 1986.
Susie leaves behind her husband of 36 years Lyle (Lee) White; daughters – Rita Ann (Michael) Frabe, Dara Lyn Braunz; grandchildren – Austin (Jamie) Frabe, Brandon (Carrie) Frabe, Grant Frabe, Carly Braunz, Avalyn Braunz; great grandchildren – Elliott, Hadleigh, Cole, Josephine, Paisley and Adaline. Also survived by her brother, Robert (Brenda) Schlipp Jr.; brother-in-law, Wayne Abell; son-in-law, Rich Braunz Jr. and many other nieces and nephews.
Susie is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Evelyn Schlipp; sister, Rita Abell and stepson Gene White.
Susie was a proud military brat. She graduated from Great Mills High School, in Great Mills, MD. After her graduation the family returned to Michigan and she made South Haven her home. Susie worked at Antron Electronics, and Scott Aviation before becoming a stay-at-home mom and homemaker. She loved traveling with her husband, and had only one question, “Where we going now and how long we going for?” Susie loved the sun and spent her time at the beach, or in the sun. She also enjoyed Casino Sundays with her husband Lee. In recent years, she loved homeschooling her granddaughter Avalyn. Susie was a beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, Friend and the glue of our family. Susie always had a smile on her face.
Celebration of Life for Susie will be Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 from noon to 3 p.m. at Lakeside Entertainment – Bowling Alley (Banquet Room), Blue Star Memorial Hwy, South Haven, 49090. To view Susie’s personal webpage please visit; www.starks familyfh.com Arrangements are entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services. 269-637-0333