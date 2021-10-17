Suzanne “Louise” Lofberg, 79, of South Haven, passed away Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo. She was born Nov. 6, 1941 to Levi and Marguerite (Csigas) LeVine in Hammond, Ind.
Louise married Johan Lofberg Jr. on June 1, 1986 at the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in South Haven where she was an active member of the Ladies Aide and Bible Study Class. She worked in the laundry service at Countryside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in South Haven. She enjoyed playing Bunko and taking shopping trips. Louise also volunteered at the Light House Attic in St. Joseph.
She is preceded in death along with her parents by a sister – Sharon Black and grandson – Ezekiel Magoon.
Louise is survived by her husband – Johan Lofberg of South Haven; children – David (Nancy) Magoon of Pueblo, Colo., Debra (Chuck) Alarid of South Haven, Doug (Tammy) Magoon of Pueblo, Colo., Denise Sabus of Pueblo, Colo., Dina (Todd) Smith of Bangor and Darla (Jim) Wade of Pueblo West, Colo.; 17 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and a brother – Robert (Ruby) Levine of Pullman also survive.
Visitation will be held from 2-3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 at the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in South Haven. Memorial services will follow the visitation at 3 p.m. with Pastor Stephen Daley officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Louise’s memory to the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 718 Arbor Court, South Haven, MI 49090. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guestbook at www.filbrandtffh.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Chapel of the Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.