Suzanne Mary Mark, 68, of South Haven, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. As an only child, born on Sept. 21, 1953, to Don and Alice (Kieffer) Babbitt, she grew up, worked, and raised her family in Kalamazoo.
Sue married Scott Mark on Oct. 11, 1980, in Mattawan. They shared 41 years of marriage before her passing. Sue graduated from O’Brien High School in Kalamazoo and Kalamazoo Valley Community College with a nursing degree, working at Borgess Medical Center, Kalamazoo Regional Psychiatric Hospital and Sassaman Eye Associates until her retirement.
The family cottage in South Haven was her second home from childhood until 2006 when she and Scott became permanent residents in their retirement home that they built on that site in Eaton Park. Sue was a member of St. Basil’s Catholic Church, SHOUT, South Haven Center for the Arts, American Legion Auxiliary and the Elks, as well as serving as the program coordinator for her local chapter of the State Employees Retiree Association.
Sue was known for finding healthy recipes and cooking good food. She enjoyed crafts, including sewing, knitting and crocheting. Her favorite holiday was Christmas at which time she would decorate her entire house. She loved Golden Retrievers and owned four in her lifetime along with two additional “grand-dogs.” Sue enjoyed traveling very much with her husband, family and friends. Dressing up and wear nice jewelry was a highlight of Sue’s social life. She was a proud and loyal MSU fan, supporting their football team as a season tickets holder since 1999.
Sue is survived by her husband, Scott and her two children, Jennifer (Dan) Robinson of Muskegon and Randy (Lisa) Mark of Kalamazoo. Also surviving are two step-grandchildren, Eli and Jude Robinson.
Sue is preceded in death by her parents, Don and Alice Babbitt.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 at Filbrandt Chapel. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m., with Fr. Bob Flickinger officiating. A luncheon will be held at the conclusion of the service at the American Legion Post in South Haven.
Those wishing to make a memorial contribution can do so to Paws with a Cause, 4646 Division Ave. S, Wayland, MI 49348 or Al-Van Humane Society, 07591 Blue Star Highway #9769, South Haven, MI 49090.
To view Sue’s personal web page please visit www.starks familyfh.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.