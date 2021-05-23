Suzanne Niffenegger Beckwith Kerstein, 81, passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 in Novi. She was born on June 4, 1939 to Nellie Mae and Melvin Niffenegger. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Kerstein, her brother, Lawrence Niffenegger and her parents.
Suzanne was a proud graduate from South Haven High School. While in high school she was on the Varsity Cheer Team. Go Rams! All her life you could hear her saying, “Purple and Gold, fight, fight.” Growing up in South Haven she enjoyed spending her summers on the south beach. Like Suzanne’s mother, Nellie Mae, she was always fond of saying, “South Haven, why would anyone live anywhere else?”
Upon graduation from high school she married her high school sweetheart, Dean Beckwith, and in August, 1965 they moved to Lake Orion, where they began a life in the Lutheran ministry. In April, 1970 they moved to Garden City where they raised three children.
She married Richard Kerstein in May of 1988. During their marriage, they enjoyed spending time in metropolitan Detroit with their children and grandchildren, Naples, Fla. and South Haven. Suzanne could be frequently seen attending her grandchildren’s activities including dance recitals, soccer, swimming and baseball games. Suzanne and Richard loved collecting Beanie Babies, Cat’s Meow Villages and just about anything else imaginable. They loved to travel.
Suzanne is survived by her sister-in-law, Patricia Niffenegger; her children, Dirk (Barbara) Beckwith, Karen Rickerman and Kimberly Beckwith; four stepchildren, Gary Kerstein (Mary Beth), Mark Kerstein (Jena), Scott Kerstien (Carolynn) and Janice Lanyon (Duane); grandchildren Megan (Tim) Calamita, Kellen Beckwith, Christian Beckwith and Andrew Rickerman; and one great-granddaughter, Alieya Calamita. Suzanne is also survived by eight step grandchildren, Jacob, Justin, Nicholas, Jeremy, Evan, John, Maxwell and Zachary.
Funeral services will held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at First Congregational Church in South Haven with Pastor Jeffrey Dick officiating. Suzanne will be laid to rest immediately following the service at Lakeview Cemetery in South Haven.