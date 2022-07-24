Sylvia R. Van Strien, 97, of South Haven, Michigan passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at River Ridge Retirement Village.
Sylvia was born July 23, 1924 in Grand Rapids to Ray and Sylvia (Spoelstra) Goss. Sylvia married John H. Van Strien on July 25, 1944 in Grand Rapids. They shared 44 years of marriage before his passing in 1988.
She was a member of Hope Reformed Church and was active in The Ladies Guild, Stephen’s Ministry and Youth Club, serving in the kitchen. She loved to sew and work in her gardens. Sylvia and John purchased Sherrod’s Furniture Store in Bangor. It was later called Van Strien’s Furniture ,which they operated from 1963 – 1988. In 1972 Sylvia and her husband purchased a resort, Van Strien’s Cottages, where they enjoyed meeting guests for many years.
Sylvia is survived by her children: Dave (Nancy) Van Strien of South Haven, Nancy (Ray) Miller of Grand Junction, Tara (Tom) Phelps of Fennville, Linda (Mark) Manning of South Haven and Sue (Alan) Koning of South Haven; brothers: Jon (Lynn) Goss of Grand Rapids and Bob Goss of Grand Rapids; and a special niece, Sally Alford. Also surviving are 20 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.
Sylvia is preceded by her parents, husband and siblings – Cal Goss, George Goss, Charlotte Versluis, Fran Poley and Gertrude Harris.
Visitation will take place from 1-2 p.m., Monday, July 25, 2022 at Hope Reformed Church in South Haven. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Steve Smallegan officiating. Sylvia will be laid to rest at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, next to her husband John.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hope Reformed Church, 1365 Monroe Blvd., South Haven, Michigan 49090.
