Terry Richard King “Butch”, 61, of South Haven, passed away at home on Jan, 31, 2023. He was born in South Haven on July 3, 1961 to Terry and Betty King and united in marriage to the late Diane Bala on Oct, 17, 1998.
Terry is survived by siblings Gary (Trish) King, Fran Pierce, Jackie (Ron) Fillmore, Cathy (Richard) Allen, Betty (Tom) Walker, Diana (Jerry) Claussen; nephew Scott (Tammy) Burgoyne and niece Dorothy Hammond.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 17 years, Diane; parents Terry and Betty King; sisters Annette Hammond and Linda Hammond.
Terry was a graduate of South Haven High School. He worked at Perrigo as a machine operator for 15 years. Terry then went to work for Holland Hitch. He retired in 2019. Terry was a loving, dedicated Christian man. He loved all animals, but especially his dogs. He was happiest being outdoors on his property riding his tractor around and knocking down trees.
Visitation for Terry was Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 at Filbrandt Chapel, 1076 South Bailey Ave, South Haven, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. Please consider a donation in honor of Terry to Al-Van Humane Society. To view Terry’s personal web page please visit www.starksfamilyfh.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.