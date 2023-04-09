Terry Wayne Murk, 57, of Bloomingdale, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2023, surrounded by his family. Born Jan. 31, 1966 in Allegan, he was the son of Dennis (Kay) Murk and Nancy (Randy) Griffin.
Terry resided in Bloomingdale and graduated from South Haven High School, Class of 1985. He worked for Village Market for 33 years. Terry was very proud of his displays he created for the holidays, especially Valentine’s Day. Terry was also the sole proprietor of Accurate Striping, Parking Lots and Road Painting. One of his favorite places to paint was Martin 131 Dragway. He spent many hours over 30 years laying out and painting the drag strip. Terry also loved collecting Chevelles. He was very proud of his high school car, a 1975 Chevelle Laguna Type S3, which he had restored.
On Oct. 12, 1999, the second love of his life was born, Deja Leigh Murk, the only granddaughter born in the family. Deja was Terry’s pride and joy. He loved to attend Deja’s dance recitals and would always brag about Deja and how amazing she was when she danced. Terry enjoyed many things – drag boat races, drag car races at Martin 131 (his favorite was the Jet Cars), hot rod car shows, redneck snow races, concerts and fireworks. He was always the life of the party, never a dull moment with “Teddy Novack.” He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Terry will be remembered for his kind soul and willingness to help wherever he was needed in the stores. Terry never met a stranger.
He is survived by his two daughters, Brandy and Deja; mom, Nancy (Randy) Griffin; dad, Dennis (Kay) Murk; brother, Steve (Darla) Murk; nephews, including a special nephew, Mitchell Murk; a great niece, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Terry is preceded in death by his twin brother, Tracy Murk; grandparents and friends. Terry will be dearly missed by his lifelong best friends, Mike (Dori) Bowen, Scott (Janell) Dickerson and Robert Daly; his daughters, family and friends.
The family will meet friends Tuesday, April 11, 2023 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Bangor Chapel, D.L. Miller Funeral Home, where the funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 12, with Pastor Gary Napp officiating. The family suggests memorials be made to Wings Home, Wings of Hope Hospice or Journey Family Church. www.dlmillerfuneralhome.com.