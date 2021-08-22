Tevin Jermal Hunter was born on Nov. 7, 1993 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He departed this earthly life on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.
Tevin was a young man who was full of life. He enjoyed playing basketball, spending quality time with his children, cousins, friends, rapping, and at the top of this list would be his family.
At an early age, Tevin began to put all of his talent and energy into Rapping music. His cousins Alantis and Antwan mentored him and traveled with him to various venues to perform and record music. Tevin recorded several rap videos, which allowed him to acquire a steady following of fans within the surrounding area. His number one fan was his loving mother, Elaine. Tevin’s last performance was recorded before his untimely demise.
Tevin’s grandfather Aaron McIntosh preceded him in death.
Tevin leaves to cherish his memory – his parents, Elaine and Emery Figures; his children: Zy’Mir Clarke, Ambria Hunter, Tevin Jermal Hunter II, Brielle McElrath, Akari Hunter, Jaydis Hunter, Jaylin Hunter and Amia Ezell; his grandmothers: Belindell Williams and Audra Wilson; his great-grandparents: Elder Simon and Mother Betty Harrington; his siblings: Ashley Hunter, Nick Woods, Alexis Hunter, Jakryah Johnson, Ashley Whitfield and Embry Figures; a special uncle and aunt – Alfred and Mary Goodwin; as well a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Wake will be held from 3-5 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021 at Filbrandt Chapel Starks Family Funeral Home in South Haven. Funeral services will take place at noon, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 at Solomon’s Temple in South Haven.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Chapel of the Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.