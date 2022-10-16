Theodore James Williams, 94, passed away at the Inn of Freedom Village in Holland, Mich. on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Ted was born in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Oct. 15, 1927 to Horace and Helen Williams, and united in marriage to the late Janice Miller on June 30, 1951 at the First United Methodist Church in Irwin, Pa.
Ted is survived by daughter Wendy Williams of Denver, Colo., daughter Robin (Lee) Williams-Voigt of Holland, son Mark (Susan) Williams of Norman Okla.; grandsons Eric (Colleen Nagel) Voigt of Holland and Cooper Williams of Norman, Okla. Ted is also survived by his brother Tom Williams of Jackson.
Ted received a bachelor of arts degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh in 1945. He then went on to proudly serve his country during World War II in the Army and was stationed in Japan. After the war Ted was introduced by a neighbor in Johnstown, Pa. to the love of his life Janice Miller. They shared 64 years together before her passing on June 23, 2015.
Ted retired as a manager of sales and marketing from Magnetrol Inc. in 1990. He was very active in his church as a Deacon and Elder, also singing in the church choir. Ted was an avid reader and had a dry sense of humor. Always active, Ted started competing in half marathon races at the age of 40. Ted and Janice’s lifelong dream was to have a log home, so Ted built a log home in South Haven where they lived for 15 of their best married years.
A graveside service to lay both Ted and Janice to rest will be determined at a future date in the Memorial Garden of The First Congregational Church. Please make donations in honor of the late Janice Williams to The Parkinson’s Disease Foundation. Arrangements are entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services. To view Ted’s personal webpage please visit www.starks familyfh.com, 269-637-0333.