Theodore R. “Big Bro” St. James, Jr., 87, formerly of South Haven, passed away on April 8, 2022 in Syracuse, NY. He was born in Chicago, Ill. to the late Lois and Theodore St. James.
He was one of seven children who referred to themselves as the “Seven Saints.” Theodore was a graduate of Englewood High School in 1952. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and later drove truck in Chicago. He married Frances Joyce St. James in 1962 and shortly after they moved to South Haven.
He worked for A & P Food Services for over 30 years in South Haven. After retirement, he was a school bus driver for South Haven Schools until retiring in 1996. He was a member of the American Legion Post 49. Theodore was an avid bridge player, in both South Haven and Holland. He enjoyed crossword puzzles, listening to music, playing piano and playing any card game with family and friends. Theodore was an avid sports fan, and especially loved the Chicago Bears and Cubs.
Theodore was predeceased by his wife of 17 years, Frances Joyce St. James; siblings, Winifred “Winnie” Hinkle, Norman “Butch” (Esther) St. James, Alan “Baby brother” (Teresa) St. James and brother-in-law, Welton “Butch” Kage.
He is survived by his children, Sherri F. St. James, Theodore R. (Deana) St. James III and Vincent D. (Tara) St. James; grandchildren, Nyvek St. James, Vincent T. St. James and Gabriella St. James; great-grandchild, Roman Malachi “the son that made him great” St. James; siblings, Gwendolyn (Leon) Hughes, Eunice “Nunu” St. James-Smedley and Lloyd “Snookey” (Lynn) St. James; devoted sister and brother-in-law, Deborah “Debbie” (Charles) Allison-Brown and Odis “OT” (Carol) Allison; nieces, Monique (George) St. James-Fisher, Tracy (John) Smedley-Fisher, Leslie (Martin) Smedley-Smith and several other nieces and nephews.
Family services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Legion Post 49 in South Haven.
