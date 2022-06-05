Theresa Marie White, 61, of South Daytona, Fla., formerly of South Haven, passed away on April 22, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was born June 1, 1960 in South Haven, to Kenneth and Millicent (Lahndorf) Covey.
She graduated from South Haven High School with the Class of 1978. Theresa married the love of her life Rick White on Sept. 5, 1981. They shared 40 years of marriage and two daughters, Jillian and Erin. Theresa worked at Consumer Discount, South Haven Public Schools, and The Dutch Farm Market before she and Rick relocated to Florida. After trading Michigan winters for Florida sun and sand, Theresa worked at Publix and Michaels.
Theresa enjoyed gardening, reading, sewing and arts and crafts. She loved going on walks and playing with her grandpuppies, Porter and Presley. You would often find her at the beach in her free time or while on her lunch break as she loved living her flip-flop life. She was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodges in South Haven and Halifax, Fla.
Theresa was preceded in death by her Father – Kenneth Covey; father-in-law – Lawrence White; mother-in-law – Janet White; grandmother – Dorothy Vazquez and her husband Hipolito “Poncho” Vazquez; grandfather – Walter Lahndorf; and grandparents – Clayton and Henrietta Covey. Her mother, Millicent Covey also passed recently on May 15, 2022.
Theresa is survived by her husband – Rick White of South Daytona, Fla.; daughters – Jillian (Brian) Fricke of Wesley Chapel, Fla. and Erin (Michael) Donovan of Port Orange, Fla.; and brothers – Timothy Covey and Rick Covey of South Haven. Many uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and friends who became family of the heart also survive.
A Celebration of Life ceremony is scheduled at 3 p.m., Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the South Haven Moose Lodge, 1025 E. Wells St. South Haven. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Theresa’s memory to Al-Van Humane Society, PO Box 421, South Haven, MI 49090, where she adopted her beloved Coty, or to the Marine Science Center, 100 Lighthouse Drive, Ponce Inlet, FL 32127.