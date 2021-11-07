Thomas Edward Hanson III, 85, of St. Joseph, formerly of South Haven, passed away Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph.
He was born Dec. 30, 1935, to Thomas and Helen (Martindell) Hanson Jr. in Pontiac, Mich.
Graduating from Petoskey High School with the Class of 1954, Tom continued his education at Ferris State University and Eastern Michigan University, where he earned his master’s degree. While at Ferris, he was a charter member, and the first president, of Delta Tau Epsilon Fraternity, which later became Lambda Chi Alpha.
Thomas honorably served his country in the United States Army during peace time following the Korean War. During his service, Tom was recognized as the Soldier of the Month by Military Command in August 1960, while stationed in Busan, Korea.
Tom married Linda McKaig on June 24, 1967, in Springfield, Ohio. They shared 54 years in marriage together.
Thomas began his career in public education teaching at Walled Lake Junior High School in Walled Lake, Mich., for 13 years. He then served as middle school principal and, subsequently, business manager for Montague Area Public Schools. Beginning in 1979 until his retirement from public education in 1997, he was the business manager for South Haven Public Schools. Then, for the next six years, he sold school office and library furniture in Southwest Michigan. Beginning in 2003, Tom fully retired.
Throughout his life, he enjoyed golfing and gardening. Tom was a member of St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church in Fairplain.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Hanson of St. Joseph; children, Christopher (Anne Ellestad) Hanson of Damascus, Md., Andrew (Anne) Hanson of Madison, Wis., and Molly (James Larsen) Hanson of Stevensville. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Bradley, Samuel, Lillian, Andrew, Theodore, Spencer, Stella and William.
A visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Filbrandt Chapel in South Haven. Memorial services will follow the visitation at 11 a.m., with Mother Cynthia Caruso officiating. Services will be followed with a time for refreshments at the funeral home. Thomas will be laid to rest at Lake View Cemetery in South Haven.
Contributions can be made in Tom’s memory to the St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 1753 Union St., Benton Harbor, MI 49022; The Soup Kitchen Inc., P.O. Box 8210, Benton Harbor, MI 49023-8210; or South Haven Community Foundation, P.O. Box 507, South Haven, MI 49090.
