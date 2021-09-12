After 77 years of blessed life here on Earth, Thomas Jon Yurkinas is now at peace. He passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 at Holland Community Hospital in Holland, Michigan. Tom was born June 25, 1944 to Charles and Alice (Stillson) Yurkinas in South Haven.
He graduated with the class of 1962 from L.C. Mohr High School. Tom served his country as a Sargent E-5 artillary crewman in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He worked as a draftsman and surveying assistant for several local companies. Tom married Georgia Mulliken on Dec. 21, 1974 in South Haven and they shared 47 years together before his passing. Tom loved writing, bird watching, listening to music, carpentry, exploring information on his computer and gardening. He enjoyed riding his Vespa Scooter around South Haven checking up on all the current construction sites.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Tom is survived by his wife, Georgia Yurkinas of South Haven; brother – Richard (Sally) Yurkinas of South Haven; sister – Sandy (Dick) Kingston of Grand Rapids; and niece – Emily (Chris) Briggs of Grand Rapids.
Per Tom’s request, a private family memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers or donations, please celebrate Tom’s life with your memories of him and enjoy the outdoors. Tom will be laid to rest at Lake View Cemetery in South Haven. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guest book at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Chapel Starks Family Funeral Home of South Haven 269-637-0333.