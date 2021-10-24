Tom, “Pops,” was an amazing man, an Air Force veteran and an accomplished engineer of 42 years. His heart, however, belonged to South Haven Area Emergency Services, where he proudly served 25 years as a volunteer firefighter and paramedic.
Pops knew COVID would delay his final farewell. He didn’t care as long as when the time came, he could have his funeral with all the firefighter regalia.
Pops’ service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at St. Basil Catholic Church in South Haven. From there, Pops will have a graveside service at Lakeview Cemetery, where he will get his final wishes.
After the graveside service, the family will host light refreshments at the American Legion in South Haven.