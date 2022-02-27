Thomas P. Mielke, 87, of South Haven, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at home. Thomas was born June 18, 1934 in Stevensville to Carl and Julia (Bodjack) Mielke.
Tom graduated from Stevensville High School in 1952. He married Kathryn Nower on Nov. 12, 1960 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Benton Harbor. Tom served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a member of St. Basil Catholic Church and active member of The Knights of Columbus and very proud to be a 4th Degree Knight.
While he loved sports and was an avid University of Michigan fan, he was an avid golfer and softball player as well. He played softball until his mid-60s and golfed as recently as this last summer. Tom would not miss any of his children’s sporting events, and attended his grandchildren’s events when possible. Tom worked in banking and finance which brought him to South Haven, and spent many years in car sales for Seelye Wright.
Tom is survived by his bride, Kay and children Marie Mielke, Mark Mielke and Michael (Tiffanni) Mielke, all of South Haven, Lisa (Mike) Portolese of Mishawaka, Ind., Karla (Lincoln) Warriner of Jackson and Tommie (Melea) Mielke Jr. of Kalamazoo; and grandchildren Sara, Dominique (Rob), Nathan, Paulette, Josh, Katie (Matt), Michael, Olivia, Abby, Karah, Ryan (Emily), Emily, Audrey (Austin), Ben, Heaven, Caleb, Lily, Noah, Thomas III and Matthew. Tom is also survived 7 great-grandchildren, with another due this summer.
Tom is preceded by his parents, Carl and Julia, son, Paul Edward Mielke in 1961, and brothers, Bill Mielke, Myron “Bud” Mielke and sister, Jill Mielke.
Visitation was from 4-8 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at the Filbrandt Chapel, 1076 S. Bailey Ave, South Haven. Visitors were encouraged to wear U of M or their favorite college sporting attire to the visitation. A Memorial Mass was at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at St. Basil Catholic Church, 313 Monroe Blvd., South Haven, Fr. Jim Morris officiating. Tom will be laid to rest in Lakeview Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Knights of Columbus, 513 Monroe Blvd., South Haven, MI 49090.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.