Thomas “Tom” Dickson Kenney, 68, of Curtis, died Sunday evening Aug. 6, 2023 at his residence following a courageous battle with melanoma.
He was born Sept. 8, 1954 in South Haven, son of the late William and Dorothy (Dickson) Kenney. Tom attended St. Basil Catholic School and was a graduate of South Haven High School. Tom furthered his education graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Biology and Environmental Science from Aquinas College.
While attending Aquinas College, one semester traveling abroad introduced Tom to the country of Ireland, a place he would return to often, eventually locating relatives who have occupied the same plot of farmland outside of Waterford for some 200 years.
Tom held several employment positions before moving to Charlevoix. He joined his uncle’s lumber yard where he eventually replaced his father upon his retirement.
He would further pursue employment in the field of accounting for the majority of his career.
In the early 2000s, Tom moved to the Upper Peninsula, owning and operating Northland Outfitters, a campground and canoe livery in Germfask. He also was an accountant for the Erickson Center of the Arts in Curtis and Paul Bush CPA in Newberry.
From 2005 to 2022, Tom was a volunteer at the Seney National Wildlife Center for several years and also serving as a trustee.
From 2014 to 2018, he served as a volunteer and former president of the Friends of the Seney National Wildlife Refuge.
Tom enjoyed the silent sports of hiking, camping, canoeing and kayaking. The annual back-country ski trips with the same eight guys for over 40 years was the highlight of every year.
Survivors include his longtime companion, Linda Vos of Curtis, whom he met in 2015; step-sons Dennis Newell of Hutchinson, Minn. and Danny Newell of Grand Rapids; six step-grandchildren and three step-great-grandchildren; siblings Mary Ann (Robert) Mielke of South Haven, Jim (Jennifer) Kenney of Charlevoix and Joan (Gary) Shaver of Charlevoix; several nieces and nephews.
Per his request, cremation services were accorded. A gathering of family and friends celebrating the life of Tom will be held Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the Erickson Center for the Arts in Curtis.
Condolences may be expressed at www.beaulieu funeralhome.com.
Beaulieu Funeral Home in Newberry is assisting the family.
“Sláinte”