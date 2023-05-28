Tina (Brooks) Simmons, 56, formerly of South Haven and Coloma died Tuesday, May 22, 2023, at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo.
Services celebrating her life were held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023 at Davidson Chapel of Florin Funeral Service in Coloma. Burial followed in North Shore Memory Gardens. The visitation began at 9:30 a.m. on Friday at the Davidson Chapel in Coloma. Please share messages or memories at www.florin.net.
Tina was born on June 3, 1966 in Chicago, Ill. to Dick and Mary Brooks. She was a great hairstylist who had clients all over Southwest Michigan. Tina especially enjoyed styling the family’s hair for their many special events. She was very creative and enjoyed drawing and painting. Tina was an enthusiastic worker throughout her life. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Tina was a loving mother, daughter, grandmother, sister and friend to everyone.
Her family includes her children, Jake (Lauren) Simmons of Kalamazoo and RJ (Rochelle) Simmons of South Haven; her mother, Mary Brooks of Coloma; her brothers, Richard Brooks of Coloma and Darren Brooks of Coloma; her sister, Cindy (Jeff) Mott of Benton Harbor; her grandchildren, Josh, Kyle, and Adrianna Simmons and Skylar and Jordan Griggs; her dog Auggie; her nephews, Jimmy Withrow and Travis Mott and her nieces, Karlee Mott and Darian Brooks; and two special aunts, Wanda and Gretchen.
Tina was preceded in death by her father Dick Brooks.