Toby Dornan was born Dec. 29, 1952. He passed away Oct. 20, 2022. Toby spent his last week with his family and friends.
Toby enjoyed fishing, sports, biking, working out and spending time with his “girls” (cats).
Please join us at the Moose Lodge in South Haven, Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at 5 p.m. to remember and celebrate Toby. Donations may be made to Al-Van Humane Society. To view Toby’s personal webpage please visit www.starksfamilyfh.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.