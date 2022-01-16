Tom Saewert, DDS, of Kalamazoo, age 75, died on Dec. 9, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at Centerpoint Church, 2345 10th St N., Kalamazoo with visitation one hour prior. A reception will follow at Martell’s Restaurant, 3501 Greenleaf Blvd. The restaurant is reserved and will have adequate space to gather safely and social distance while celebrating Tom.
Visit Tom’s webpage at BetzlerLifeStory.com to archive favorite memories, photos and sign his guestbook. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to WMU Bronco Athletic Fund, Beacon Pointe Memory Care, or Kindred Hospice. Arrangements by Betzler Life Story Funeral Home, 6080 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo, 269-375-2900.