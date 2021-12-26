Tom Saewert, DDS of Kalamazoo, devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend, died after a 5-year battle with dementia on Dec. 9, 2021. Tom was born Oct. 20, 1946, in Kalamazoo to Charles and Jeanette (Nash) Saewert.
Renowned for his extraordinary skill as a dentist, Tom was recipient of the Omicron Kappa Upsilon award, the George R. Moore Memorial award in orthodontics, as well as the Arthur H. Merritt award in periodontics. Called ‘Dr. Tom’ by his staff and clients, he was a perfectionist of the first order whose meticulous work, not to mention goofy humor, drew legions of faithful patients. Many of those patients became Dr. Tom’s closest friends.
A gifted athlete, in his college years Tom was a star linebacker for Western Michigan University, aiding the team in winning the 1966 MAC Championship, the very first for the university. He later graduated from University of Michigan Dental School and chose to open his practice and raise his young family in his hometown of Kalamazoo.
A divorced father of three daughters, Tom married Susan Johnston in 1990. One of the first things Tom taught Susan to do was to use a hammer and electric saw. The son of a builder, Tom was born with a carpentry gene and his consummate perfectionism was evident in the extensive rebuilding he and Susan did to every home they lived in, from roof to cabinetry to flooring. Those who visited their homes marveled at Tom’s skill as a builder and thought he had another successful career waiting in the wings if he ever gave up his day job.
Those homes became the nerve centers of legendary Saewert parties. Tom and Susan were first rate entertainers. They traveled the world together. They visited family whenever possible, and as Tom’s three daughters – Nicole, MaGee and Andrea – created their own families, Tom found genuine joy in becoming a grandfather. His famous goofy sense of humor fit his young grandkids like a glove, forever cementing his legacy as “Grandpa Dude.”
Tom was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Charlene Harrell.
Surviving are his wife, Susan; children: Nicole (Joe) Whitesel, Magee (Dan) Patzer and Andrea (Sam) Giacomantonio; and 10 grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at Centerpoint Church, 2345 10th St N, Kalamazoo, with visitation one hour prior. A reception will follow at Martell’s Restaurant, 3501 Greenleaf Blvd.
The family would like to acknowledge and thank the entire staff of Beacon Pointe Memory Care, as well as Kindred Hospice, for their care and compassion. Visit Tom’s webpage at BetzlerLifeStory.com archive favorite memories, photos, and sign his guestbook. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to WMU Bronco Athletic Fund (formerly the Gary Athletic Fund), Beacon Pointe Memory Care or Kindred Hospice. Betzler Life Story Funeral home, 6080 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo 269-375-2900.