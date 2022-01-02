Tom Tranker, 74, of Bangor, passed away Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. Born on April 18, 1947 in Elmhurst, Ill. to George and Charlotte Tranker. United in marriage to Judy Budreau on March 3, 1992 in Clayton Twp., Ga.
Tom is survived by his wife of 29 years, Judy; children: Michelle (John) Starbuck, Tiffany Tranker, Jessica (Ryan) Disterheft and Bradley Thomas; grandchildren: Josh, Damon, Taylor, Sydney, Thomas, Rylee, Calvin, Toni, Dominic, Aden, Breean and Rycker; and great-grandchildren, Mavis,Ayla Aliviah, Ayvree, Maverick and Carli. He is also survived by brother Bill (Pam) Tranker and sisters Carole Tranker and Charlene Tranker.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents George and Charlotte Tranker, and brothers Tony Tranker, Paul Tranker and Robert Tranker.
Tom proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Berlin, Germany. After returning home he worked for an Industrial Auction Company for 28 years, traveling around the country setting up auctions. He loved his dogs family and friends, he was a kind man, never held a grudge, but he could get grumpy and crotchety at times. Tom had been waiting patiently for snow so that he could use his new snowblower.
A Celebration of Tom’s life will be held from 1 p.m.-5 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at the South Haven VFW Post 667, 1070 S. Bailey Ave, South Haven, MI. The family is being helped by Filbrandt Chapel- Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services. To share a memory or condolence please visit Tom’s webpage at www.starksfamilyfh.com