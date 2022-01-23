Ursley Vaughn Coulombe (Nikki) passed away peacefully on Jan. 11, 2022 at Good Samaritan Society – Moscow Village, in Moscow, Idaho.
Nikki was born Oct. 29, 1926, to James and Roberta Roy in Parkin, Ark. She has six siblings: Albert, Pete, Alice, Mary, Johnny and Barbara. All have preceded her in death except Barbara.
Nikki was married to Harry Dekker. They had two children together, Dan (Martha) and Kathryn.
Nikki was married to Edmund Coulombe. They adopted six children. Sue (Max), Mary (Brian), Michael (Fenita), Karen, Kevin and Patti (deceased). She has many grand and great-grandchildren.
Nikki was a Mother with a loving heart for her children and would go out of her way for those in need. She also had a love for animals.
Throughout her life she lived in many different areas of the United States. She worked as a movie cashier, “Rosie the Riveter,” factory supervisor for Bohn and Aluminum, executive secretary for General Motors, executive secretary for Hotel and Restaurant Employee’s International Union, cosmetologist and cosmetologist instructor. She owned a beauty college and two beauty shops. She was a firm believer in education.
In her spare time, she loved to sew, read cooking books, knit, watch old movies and travel to see her children.
The family would like to thank Good Samaritan Society for all the love and care Nikki received while living there over the years.
The family would also like to thank Barb Maloney and Sarah Rial for all the help she received at Adult Day Health in Moscow, Idaho.
Nikki requested no funeral. The family asks that any donations go to Good Samaritan Society – Moscow Village, Alzheimer’s Association or the Humane Society of the Palouse.
Rest well Dear Mother in our Lord’s care.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow, Idaho and online condolences may be left at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com