Valda Jean Henry, 91, of South Haven, passed away Sept. 23, 2022, at Douglas Cove Health and Rehabilitation in Douglas. She was born June 12, 1931, to Herman and Anna J. (Graham) Wolfgang, in South Haven.
Valda graduated with the class of 1950 from South Haven High School. Throughout her life, she worked as a clerk and cashier for several businesses including Macdonald Drug Store and Hale’s Department Store, in downtown South Haven.
Valda married Robert Henry Sr. in June of 1950 in Casco Township and they shared 62 years of marriage before his passing. Valda was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in South Haven. She enjoyed reading, walking and participating in various church activities.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, son – David Henry, and brother – Meryl Wolfgang.
Valda is survived by her son – Jim (Susie) Henry of Marblehead, Ohio; daughter-in-law – Victoria Henry of South Haven; four grandchildren: Rob (Ashley) Henry, Stephanie (Steven) Troutman, Kristina (Jimmy) Lindemulder and Joanne (Brady) Smith; 12 great-grandchildren: Austin, Jayden, David, Carter, Noah, Aubrey, Nevah, Jacob, Elijah, Domonick, MacKenzie, Ryan and Baby.
Visitation was from 10-11 a.m., Sept. 28, 2022 at Bethel Baptist Church in South Haven. Funeral services followed at 11 a.m. at the church with Pastor B.J. Marshall officiating. Valda was laid to rest at McDowell Cemetery in Casco Township. Memorial contributions may be made in Valda’s memory to Bethel Baptist Church at 6701 Blue Star Highway, South Haven, MI 49090. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guest book at www.starksfamily fh.com.