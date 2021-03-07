Van Melvin Booth, 67 passed away in South Haven on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 at his home. Van was born Nov. 13, 1953 in Tampa, Fla. to Ronald W. and Betty (Peterson) Booth.
Van served his country in the Army where he was stationed at Ft. Richardson, Alaska. Van worked for several businesses over the years. He worked as a gas station attendant, delivered flowers and also worked at Walmart. He loved to go fishing, visit flea markets and play cards. Watching old westerns on television was also a favorite pastime.
He is preceded in death by his parents – Ronald and Betty Booth and sister Ronell Phillips.
Surviving is his brother – Monte (Blanche) Booth of South Haven and sister – Julia S. Schumaker of East Saugatuck, Mich.
Private family services were held. He will be laid to rest at Fort Custer National Cemetery.
