Vareta A. Chase, 95, of South Haven, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 in Bangor. Vareta was born May 26, 1926 in Capps, Ark., daughter of the late Roswell and Lena Dillingham and had lived the majority of her life in the Bangor and South Haven areas.
Vareta was a custom seamstress and owned Mom’s Sewing Shop, a fabric and craft store in Bangor. She also worked at DuWell and McKenzie Bakery in South Haven. She was a very active and a faithful church member attending First Assembly of God in South Haven, Glendale Baptist Church and most recently Lighthouse Baptist in Bangor. She held many offices and roles over the years, from office administrator, Sunday school teacher, active missionettes and many others over the years. Vareta was an inspiration to all that had the pleasure of knowing her.
Surviving are her children, Renee (Kathy Haynes) Couey, Rhonda Deater and Larry Moret; grandchildren, Carroll, Allan, Dawn, Kylee and Matt; great-grandchildren, Bailey, Zane, Cameron, Jerry, Michele, Morgan, Korben, Jason, Brayden and Kolton; several great great-grandchildren; a sister, Roslene Harris; 2 brothers, Valon Dillingham and Dean Dillingham; special daughter-in-law, Ann Rhoades; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son Roswell Couey, daughters, Glenda Sudduth and Wendi Moret, granddaughter Laura Kiep, brothers, Cletus Dillingham, Slim Dillingham and Gaylord Dillingham.
The family will meet friends on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at noon at the Bangor Chapel, D. L. Miller Funeral Home, www.dlmillerfuneralhome.com. Interment will follow in North Shore Memory Gardens. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Lighthouse Baptist Church.