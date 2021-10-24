Velma M. Blair, 90, of Grand Junction, passed away Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo. She was born Dec. 2, 1930 to Ernest and Lucetta (Black) Phillips in Blythville, Ark.
Velma married Alfred H. Blair, Sr. on Nov. 23, 1949 in Hernandez, Miss. and they shared 64 years of marriage before his passing in 2013.
Velma was a member of Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. She owned and operated Blair Blueberry Farms and was one of the founding vendors at the South Haven Farmer’s Market. She loved listening to music, especially Elvis. Her favorite place to visit was Hawaii. Extremely family oriented, her family was her world.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, children – Michael, Ronnie, and Ricky Blair, siblings – Mildred Brock, Elwanda Hendricks, and Ernest Jr., Larry, Audrey Fay, Betty Gay, Louellen, and Audrey Phillips, and grandson – Bryant Kieth.
Velma is survived by her sons – Randy (Becky) Blair of Marcellus and Reggie (Audrey) Blair of South Haven; daughter-in-law – Debbie (Jim) Nelson of Eureka, Ill.; sisters – Betty Ellis of Bloomingdale, and Barbara Ellis, Joyce Covey and Lula Montgomery of South Haven; 16 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and a host of great great-grandchildren and friends.
Visitation was from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 at Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes in South Haven,. Funeral services were at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in South Haven with Pastor Larry Phillips and Pastor Mike Ureche officiating. Velma will be laid to rest at Lake View Cemetery in South Haven.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 419 Cherry St., South Haven, MI 49090. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guestbook at filbrandtffh.com.
The family is being helped by Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes at 1076 S. Bailey Avenue, South Haven, MI 49090, 269-637-0333.