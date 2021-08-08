Vernon A. Harsch, 86 went to our Lord on July 3, 2021. He was born to John and Leah (Winkel) Harsch of South Haven on April 13, 1935.
He grew up with his three sisters (Marie, Margaret and Clara) and two brothers (Gerald and Richard) in their family home in South Haven.
Vern graduated from South Haven High School in 1953. Vern was fortunate to meet and fall in love with Joyce (Bette) Faultersack and they were married Nov. 27, 1957. Together they owned and operated Harsch Electric of South Haven, from 1968 until 2018. Working together for 50 years to establishing a reputation of thorough and meticulous work; always leaving the job site well done.
Vern was also involved in many community functions such as serving on the South Haven Airport Authority, a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 49 (serving 2 years as commander), founding Board of Regents of Michigan Lutheran High School in St Joseph and a member of the South Haven Yacht Club. He will be missed by many in the community.
Vern is survived by his wife of 63 years Joyce (Bette); a son, Kirk (Susan) Harsch of Three Oaks and daughter Tamara (Harsch) Kick of South Hutchinson Island, Fla.; three grandchildren – Blake (Darcee) Williams of Wheaton, Ill., and Jared Kick and Erica Kick of Jensen Beach, Fla.; and two great-grandchildren – Elizabeth and Alexis. Vern is also survived by one brother, Richard Harsch of South Haven.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to one of the following: American Legion Post #49 or the South Haven Airport Authority. Dad loved to fly and he loved his country.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Aug. 10, 2021 at the South Haven American Legion, Post #49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.