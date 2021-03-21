Versia Maretta Howard of Kalamazoo, passed away on March 4, 2021. She was 76 years old. Versia was the third of 16 children born to L.T. Johnson and Versia Mae Mitchell Johnson on July 31, 1944 in Memphis, Tenn.
After graduating high school in Hayti, Mo., young Versia Johnson moved to South Haven, where she met and married Leonard William Howard in December of 1966. They built their home in Fennville and raised their children together for more than 35 years.
Versia was a loving wife, mother and homemaker, who balanced home while working at South Haven Coil & Bohn Aluminum factories. Her love for God was evidenced by her active involvement in the Seventh Day Adventist Church until she entered into rest. She held memberships at Bangor and Kalamazoo Seventh Day Adventist churches.
She was a talented woman with a wide array of interests. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, gardening, small and large engine repair, building, painting, creating homeopathic remedies, counseling, fishing, and most of all, spending time with family and friends.
Versia’s greatest asset was her generous and loving heart. Versia will be remembered by family, friends and anyone who knew her as a woman of great strength and character who would always share her wisdom.
Until we see her again, Versia’s memory will be cherished by her daughters Thelma Howard (Jerome) and Tracy Howard; 11 siblings, Cora Lee Magett, Etta Cannon, Thelma Bernard, Mary Pollock, Martha Johnson, Ellen Johnson, Rufus Johnson, Sr., Lawrence Johnson, George Johnson, Chris Johnson and John Johnson; and three grandchildren, Jalan Carter, Jamael Carter and Temara Carter.
Versia will be most remembered by her laughter, generosity and her wisdom. Services will be March 21, 2021 at Kalamazoo Seventh Day Adventist Church. Viewing will be from 11-1 pm, with a memorial to follow. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guestbook at www. FilbrandtFFh.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven, 637-0333.