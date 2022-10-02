Victoria L. Packard, 70, of South Haven, passed away Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Holland Hospital. Victoria (Vickie) was born July 5, 1952, in Hartford, daughter of the late Everett and Lula Bassett and had lived in the area her entire life.
Vickie loved traveling, gardening, and was a true animal lover. She enjoyed visiting friends in the Upper Peninsula and spending time at the slot machines. More than anything though she cherished taking care of and spending time with her family.
Surviving is her husband of 50 years Rodney; two sons, Kurt (Julie) and Rodney; a grandson Wolfgang; two sisters, Rose and Carol (Buck); and mother-in-law, Mae.
She was preceded in death by her parents and 12 siblings.
Following her wishes, cremation has taken place. The family met friends from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Bangor Chapel, D. L. Miller Funeral Home, where memorial services were held at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 30. Interment followed in Monks Cemetery.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society or Al Van Humane Society, South Haven. www.dlmillerfuneralhome.com