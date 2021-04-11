Vince Edwards Bowman, 57, of South Haven, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021 at his home. He was born July 22, 1963 to Otis Clarkson and Shirley (Bowman) Tubner in South Haven.
Vince married Lennae Sue Leach on July 23, 1983 in Bangor. Vince was the manager of Family Video for 24 years, and he was the product flow line leader at Meijer.
His coaching career spanned over 30 years coaching baseball, football, and most recently girls’ and boys’ basketball. He was also known as the voice of the South Haven Rams on the radio for Friday night football.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Vince is survived by his wife of 37 years – Lennae Bowman of South Haven; children – Arienne Bowman of South Haven and Andrew (Angela) Bowman of Holland; granddaughter – Shania Bowman; siblings – including his twin sister – Vicki Clarkson, Johnie Clarkson and James Clarkson, all of Killeen, Texas and Bobby (Emily) Clarkson of Holland. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A visitation was held from 3-7 p.m., on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at LifeBridge Church, 10420 M140 Highway, South Haven, MI 49090. Funeral services will be livestreamed for the public at https://www.facebook.com/webuildbridges/ or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3Uc4nspWGcd so2IRcnLaZQ.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Vince’s memory to the family at 1076 S. Bailey Avenue, South Haven, MI 49090 or to South Haven Ram Boosters c/o Vince Bowman at 600 Elkenburg Street, South Haven, MI 49090. Vince will be laid to rest at Lake View Cemetery in South Haven. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guestbook at www.FilbrandtFFH.com
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven, 637-0333.