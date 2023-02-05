Violet May Spencer, 84, of South Haven passed away on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 at Bronson Lakeview Hospital in Paw Paw.
Visitation was Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 from 10-11 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church in South Haven. Funeral services began at 11 a.m. at the church with Pastor Travis Wilson officiating. Violet was laid to rest at North Shore Memorial Gardens in Hagar Shores. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Peace Lutheran Church: 06321 Blue Star Memorial Hwy, South Haven, MI 49090 or Caring Circle Hospice: 05055 Blue Star Hwy, South Haven, MI 49090. To view Violet’s personal web page please visit www.starksfamilyfh.com.
Violet was born July 29, 1938 in Paw Paw, to Christopher Baker and Viola (McNees) Bartholomew. Violet graduated from South Haven High School. She married Robert T. Spencer Sr. on Dec. 14, 1957 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in South Haven. Violet and her husband owned and operated Spencer Appliances for many years in South Haven. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church.
Violet is survived by her children, Robert Spencer Jr. of Cape Canaveral, Fla. and June (Tony) Tranker of Milton, Fla.; two grandchildren, Derek Tranker and Collin Tranker; and her siblings, Joyce Boswell of Grand Rapids and Bonnie Wyers of Lake City, Fla.
Violet is preceded by her companion of the last 14 years, Lyle Percival; her Husband, Robert T. Spencer Sr.; son, Josh W. Spencer and daughter, Rachel Spencer.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.