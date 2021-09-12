Virginia A. Empson, 91, of Bloomingdale, passed away Monday, Sept. 6, 2021 at her home. Virginia was born Jan. 20, 1930 in Bloomingdale, daughter of the late Robert and Ruth Stone.
Virginia loved to bowl and polka with many Saturday nights spent dancing with her late husband Elmer. Virginia was a great cook and baker. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grand and great-grandmother and will be missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing her.
Surviving are her children, Lana Berry, Tim (Robin) Empson and Dan (Theresa) Empson; grandchildren, Michelle Starbuck, Tiffany Tranker, Tim Empson, Matt Empson, Andy Empson, Stephine Empson, Ann Empson and Danny Empson; several great- and great-great grandchildren; siblings, Delores (Dick) Dunshee, Karl (Joyce) Stone, Hazel (Dennis) Dust and Sharon (David) Adams.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer, who passed on May 3, 2020; son, Larry Empson; sister, Eloise Simkins; brother, Paul Simkins; and son-in-law, Carl Berry. The family met friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at noon, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at the Bloomingdale Chapel, D. L. Miller Funeral Home, www.dlmillerfuneralhome.com. Interment followed in Spring Grove Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Caring Circle Hospice.