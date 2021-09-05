Walter “Lee” Newell left this world on July 10, 2021, in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, after being a Florida resident for more than 30 years. He was born on Nov. 4, 1928, in Hickory Ridge, Ark., the fifth of 12 children of Albert and Barbara (Darris) Newell.
He married Ruby “Allene” Loveless on Nov. 1, 1947, and they lived in South Haven and Lake Michigan Beach before moving to Benton Harbor, raising two daughters: Vickie Dold (Stephen) and Shirley Shepherd (John). Lee also leaves behind six grandchildren: Scott Bunch (Michelle), Jeremy Bunch (Ivy), Andrew Shepherd, Dana Bunch, A.J. Shepherd and Allison Wagner (Zachary), five great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren, as well as one sister, Betty Lute (Darrell) of Mountain Home, Ark., and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Allene, in October 2006, and his second wife, Joan St. Marie, in July 2019. Lee worked for over 25 years at New Products Corp. in Benton Harbor before opening his own tool and die business in the early ‘80s.
During his life, he served in the Michigan National Guard and was a member of the Free Methodist, United Methodist and Baptist churches. He was an avid Detroit Tigers fan and bowled and played golf weekly for many years. Lee was competitive at shuffleboard, pool, cards and dominoes into his 90’s. His family, faith and devotion to his Lord and Savior were most important, however, and during the last months of his life he looked forward to being in heaven.
His ashes will be buried with his first wife, Allene, at 1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 at the Chambers Cemetery on Phoenix Road in Geneva Township in South Haven. A luncheon will follow at Lacota General Baptist Church. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guestbook at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
