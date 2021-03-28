Wendi Arlette Moret, 63, of Bangor, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021 peacefully in her home with family. She was born Aug. 30, 1957 in South Haven to Lloyd and Vareta (Chase) Couey.
Wendi married Harold “Larry” Moret on June 8, 1975 in South Haven and they shared 45 years of marriage before her passing. She enjoyed volunteering for Mobile Meals in South Haven. Wendi’s greatest passion was music.
She is preceded in death by her father – Lloyd Couey and siblings – Rosswell Couey and Glenda Sudduth.
Wendi is survived by her husband – Harold “Larry” Moret; mother – Vareta Chase; siblings – Renee Couey (Kathy) of Kalamazoo and Rhonda Deater of Sparta; and close friends – Edye Phillips, Holly Graves, Mary Privett, “Geri” Green and Randi LaBar. Many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews also survive.
A visitation was held from noon-1 p.m., Monday, March 22, 2021 at Filbrandt Funeral Home in South Haven. Funeral services followed at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Dan Spicer officiating. Wendi was laid to rest at Monks Cemetery in Geneva Township. Memorial Contributions may be made to Al Van Humane Society at P.O. Box 421, South Haven, MI 49090. A special thanks to Caring Circle Hospice at Home for their excellent care. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guestbook at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
