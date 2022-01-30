Westley A. Buchanan, 49, of Bangor, passed away Jan. 18, 2022 at his home. Westley was born to Robert Cupani and Debra Cupani on Aug. 7, 1972 in Benton Harbor. The only son of 4 children, Westley had a passion for fishing. If there was a large enough rock on the lake he would be sitting on it with his pole. Westley also loved hunting and was beyond excited to get his first deer on Oct. 18, 2021.
During Christmas Westley turned into a child as it was his favorite holiday.
Don’t get him started with any home projects with his sister Judy because you wouldn’t see him for days. Westley was very kind and generous to others. He was an amazing brother and loved his sisters very much, was the greatest
uncle and a best friend. He would also be laughing even if he wasn’t feeling his best. Westley was employed with Jonesy’s LLC.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert A. Cupani, Jr. at age 53 years, and mother, Debra C. Cupani at age 67. Surviving are his son, William Henry of Benton Harbor; daughter, Nadia Bowlby of Oregon; sisters, Anna Cupani of Benton Harbor, Judith Cupani Williams of Bangor and Angelina Cupani of Benton Harbor; his beloved, Judy Lawson of South Haven; 9 nieces; 9 nephews; closest best friends, Nicholis (Chelsea) Rathbun of South Haven and Marls (Nancy) Jones of South Haven.
Wes will never be forgotten and his laughter will forever be heard in many hearts. There was a memorial service 3 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 at South Haven First Assembly of God Church at 06500 Blue Star Memorial Hwy., South Haven. Arrangements were entrusted to the Bangor Chapel, D. L. Miller Funeral Home.